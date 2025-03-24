Michaela Kellogg Promoted to Vice President, Creative Strategy at (add)ventures

(add)ventures, the agency for total brand solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Michaela Kellogg to Vice President, Creative Strategy. Michaela will lead a team responsible for guiding, documenting and communicating the creative vision for projects. She will develop and deliver client presentations that clearly articulate strategic direction and demonstrate how creative solutions align with brand and business objectives. A skilled problem solver, facilitator, presenter, writer and storyteller, Michaela seamlessly integrates input from clients and internal teams into creative concepts across marketing, strategy, experience design, digital, copy and video. She previously served as Managing Director of Creative Strategy.