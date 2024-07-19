40 Under Forty Awards 2024 Miko Nino | 37 Assistant Vice President of Adult and Online Education, Rhode Island College What is the biggest challenge currently facing your industry and how are you responding to it? There is still some stigma regarding the quality of online and adult programs. There is an assumption that these

40 Under Forty Awards 2024

Assistant Vice President of Adult and Online Education, Rhode Island CollegeThere is still some stigma regarding the quality of online and adult programs. There is an assumption that these programs lack quality and do not prepare competitive professionals. This is a huge misconception because it’s all about the design of instruction, not the modality or population. I see myself as an advocate who is breaking this stigma and showing through programming and my own teaching that adult and online learners can be competitive professionals and earn skills that can be an asset for the workplace.He who perseveres conquers.I was an actor for a musical theater production in my native Panama.Be patient. If you keep planning and working hard, it will happen.The New York Times and the Providence Business News.I have always been fascinated by learning and the potential it has to change a person’s life forever. For that reason, I wanted to be in an industry in which I could make learning accessible, affordable, effective and long-lasting.