Miko Nino

By
-
the prop  Miko Nino holds a laptop, representing his career  in online learning. “It represents the many lives that have  been changed because they could have access to education  or to finish a degree through an online program,” he said.
THE PROP:  Miko Nino holds a laptop, representing his career  in online learning. “It represents the many lives that have  been changed because they could have access to education  or to finish a degree through an online program,” he said.

40 Under Forty Awards 2024 Miko Nino | 37 Assistant Vice President of Adult and Online Education, Rhode Island College What is the biggest challenge currently facing your industry and how are you responding to it? There is still some stigma regarding the quality of online and adult programs. There is an assumption that these

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR