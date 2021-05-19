MORE Advertising Welcomes E. Ashley Rappa as Copywriter

E. Ashley Rappa has joined MORE Advertising as copywriter, where she creates copy for a diverse range of mission-driven organizations across New England, and will help creatively contribute to building brands, bringing campaigns to life and telling stories that move causes forward.

A resident of Warwick, Ashley studied screenwriting and film at Vassar College, has held communications and marketing roles with several organizations, and led her own freelance practice for 15 years.

MORE Advertising is a women-owned, full-service integrated marketing firm that builds awareness and changes attitudes and behavior through informed communications strategy and strong, meaningful creative.