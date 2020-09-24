Narragansett 2100 establishes a URI student advisory council

NARRAGANSETT – Narragansett 2100, a nonprofit organization of landlords and property managers in the town, has established a new advisory council that includes town residents and University of Rhode Island students.

The Narragansett 2100 URI Student Advisory Council will include students involved in fraternities and sororities, as well as representatives of the Eastward Look, Bonnet Shores, Narragansett Pier and Scarborough Hills neighborhoods, according to a news release.

Other members will include a Narragansett Police representative and a designee from URI Student Affairs.

The purpose of the advisory committee is to advise the Narragansett 2100 board on ways to incorporate students and their opinions into the organization’s activities. Narragansett 2100 has a stated mission of improving communications and community relations among the town’s landlords, tenants and residents.

“This counsel will give URI students the opportunity to be heard and work together to provide solutions to problems,” the organization stated in its release.

