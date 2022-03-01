Navigant Credit Union opens 2 new branches in February

SMITHFIELD – Navigant Credit Union is growing, and fast.

The Smithfield credit union recently opened two new branches, one in North Providence and one in East Greenwich. The expansion increases Navigant’s branch footprint in the Ocean State to 23 branches, including its first-ever physical location in North Providence.

The North Providence branch, located at 1798 Smith St., opened on Feb. 14. A second branch on 563 Main St. in East Greenwich – the second in the town and fifth in Kent County – opened on Feb. 28.

The expansion comes after a wave of bank branch closures swept across the region in 2021, including three local branches of Webster Bank and 40 Citizens Bank branches in Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC stores in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Gary Furtado, CEO and president of Navigant, in a statement said the credit union sees adding locations as a way to improve its financial services and offerings.

“We are striving to make our diverse suite of banking and lending products as accessible as possible for our Rhode Island members, and we are very proud to add these two locations to our growing list of access points,” Furtado said.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.