Neighborhood Health Plan improves lives by thinking outside the box

Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island 2023

500-1,499 Employees 2. Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island

CEO (or equivalent): Peter Marino, CEO and president

Number of employees: 631

INNOVATION AND ENGAGEMENT are what keep driving health and wellness programming at Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island.

‘We’ve really tried to revamp our wellness program and the results show that employees are engaged.’

NICOLE VOLLER, manager of total rewards

“Over the last couple of years, we’ve really tried to revamp our wellness program and the results show that employees are engaged,” said Nicole Voller, the Smithfield-based health insurer’s manager of total rewards. “They look to Neighborhood as an organization to help guide them in living a healthy lifestyle and it shows that what we are doing is impactful.”

Voller pointed to initiatives such as a serenity room, building a walking path and continuing webinars and app-based programs that spurred an overall increase in participation during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2023, the company will host an online wellness fair for the first time.

“We’re always trying to do new and different things. Our wellness program can also be used for spouses and domestic partners, dependents. To see that trickle down means the most.”