New Chobani peanut butter line to aid local nonprofit Edesia Nutrition

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Chobani, a U.S. company known for its yogurts, announced that it is entering the peanut butter market and will be donating 100% of its profits from the product line to local nonprofit Edesia Nutrition, Chobani announced on Monday.

The products, called Chobani Ends Child Hunger Peanut Butter Nutrient Spreads, will aid Edesia’s mission to ship its “Plumpy’Nut” fortified peanut butter to help feed children suffering from acute malnutrition around the world.

“We believe that children, no matter where they live, deserve the basic human right of food and nutrition. From Afghanistan to Haiti, hunger and malnutrition is completely preventable,” said Edesia founder and CEO Navyn Salem. “Chobani’s commitment to donate 100% of profits from the sales of its peanut butter flavored spreads will help make this vision possible.”

Edesia was the first nonprofit that participated in Chobani’s incubator program in 2019, said Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, adding that “we knew we had to work together because our missions are very aligned. Childhood hunger in the U.S. and malnutrition globally are dual crises, and we have the opportunity and the responsibility to take additional action through this beautiful partnership.”

Chobani said the new product line will be available at major supermarkets nationwide. The line includes a plain peanut butter spread, flavored spreads and a line of products for infants.

Edesia, which was founded in 2009, makes products that are distributed by UNICEF, the World Food Programme, USAID, the USDA and other nongovernmental organizations working in emergency and conflict zones. To date, the nonprofit said it has shipped to over 60 countries, reaching 14.5 million children.