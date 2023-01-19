New England Institute of Technology Welcomes Amy Grzybowski

New England Institute of Technology (NEIT) welcomes Amy Grzybowski as its new Vice President of Community Relations. Amy will lead NEIT’s efforts in establishing the university as the market leader in career education. She will serve as the chief officer to promote the strategic direction and objectives of NEIT’s College of Health Sciences.

Amy earned a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degree in Administration of Justice from Salve Regina University. She is a Ph.D. candidate for a Doctorate in Education degree from the University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College’s joint program.