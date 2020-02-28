New England Tech puts its former flagship campus in Warwick up for sale

WARWICK – New England Institute of Technology is selling its Post Road campus that served as the institute’s headquarters from the early 1990s to 2011 and still houses several of its programs.

The 85,000-square-foot building and grounds at 2480 Post Road is one of several properties New England Tech owns on that stretch of Post Road and listed for sale earlier this week.

New England Tech officials said Friday that plans to sell the properties have been in place for awhile and that there will be no immediate effect on activities on campus.

The institute did not disclose asking prices for the properties. The three-story building at 2480 Post Road is assessed at $16.4 million by the city of Warwick.

- Advertisement -

“This is a long-term proposition,” said Steven H. Kitchin, New England Tech vice president of corporate education and training. “We’re looking for the right buyers, and we’re looking to do it in such a way that our students and those that we serve feel no impact.”

The Post Road campus is one of three New England Tech sites offering classes to almost 3,000 students earning more than 50 different degrees in its associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, online and doctoral technical and professional programs.

Founded in 1940, the private, nonprofit technical college has moved its main campus several times from its original location on Broad Street in Providence.

The Post Road campus is one of three New England Tech sites. The school moved its main campus to East Greenwich in 2011. Since then, the school has invested in upgrades at the East Greenwich headquarters, including a new 400-bed dormitory and a new student center.

The Access Road campus in Warwick, including the automotive building and a wind turbine, is visible from Interstate 95. Home to the school’s criminal justice, electrical, welding engineering and marine technology programs, it recently underwent a name change to clarify that it is a satellite campus.

Programs at the Post Road campus – also called the Julian B. Gouse Campus – include shipbuilding and marine training an advance manufacturing program. Other non-degree programs offered 2480 Post Road are: heating, refrigeration, air conditioning and plumbing; building instruction and cabinet-making; and veterinary technology, Kitchin said.

“We run all of our non-degree offerings and customized training here,” Kitchin said. “We will not diminish our capacity and ability to serve our clients such as General Dynamics, Volvo Penta of the Americas and Real Jobs RI. We are making every attempt to distribute these programs in such a fashion that it better serves our students who are our primary concern.”

Other New England Tech properties affected by the sale include 2518 Post Road, which is slightly larger than 35,000 square feet, and 2500 Post Road, home to the Steamship Historical Society of America since 2014.

In existence for 85 years, the small museum and archives were able to consolidate collections from across the country under one roof there for the first time when they moved in, said Bryan Lucier, who works in membership and public outreach.

Society employees had been notified by New England Tech of the sale, Lucier said.

“We will do everything we can to work with the city to find an appropriate use that conforms with their needs and neighborhood needs,” Kitchin said

Kimberley Edgar is a PBN contributing writer.