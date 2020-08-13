New hotel by Lincoln Mall nears completion

LINCOLN – A new Residence Inn by Marriott is expected to be completed soon, according to the project engineer. The hotel is adjacent to the Lincoln Mall off Route 116. The property owner is Brandt Hospitality Group. The architect is Icon Architecture. Lincoln-based Pare Corp. is also part of the construction team.

The 80,000-square-foot hotel will have 107 rooms and has studio, one- and two-bedroom suites, which have separate living and sleeping areas, according to a news release by Cranston-based DiPrete Engineering.

The property will offer easy access to businesses, including Amica Mutual Insurance Co. of Lincoln, CVS Health Corp. of Woonsocket and Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

