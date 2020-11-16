New robot assists joint surgeons at Kent Hospital

WARWICK – Joint surgeons at Kent County Memorial Hospital now have a new assistant in the form of a robotic arm.

The Mako robot is used to remove bone and cartilage from hip and knee joints, and helps surgeons precisely position implants during surgery.

The robot, which was deployed at Kent earlier this year, is also a help during pre-surgery planning by allowing surgeons to create a 3D model of patients’ joints before the operation.

So far at Kent, Dr. Robert M. Shalvoy, Care New England Health System’s executive chief of orthopedic surgery and sports medicine, and Dr. Jonathan A. Gastel, an orthopedic surgeon, are performing surgery with the help of the robot.

“The Mako robot is able to perform knee and hip replacement surgeries with great precision, which makes it the most predictably successful surgery one can have today. This translates into better success for patients, which is always the end goal for health care providers here at Care New England,” Shalvoy said.

To date, the robot has been used in 66 joint surgeries at Kent.

“This is a groundbreaking time, not only due to the state-of-the-art technology the Mako robot brings to Kent, but also because we are the only hospital in the state, other than South County, to have a Mako robot in the operating room,” said Robert Haffey, president of Kent Hospital.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.