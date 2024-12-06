New tea shop bringing enticing aromas to Providence

Matthew Mazzarella and his fiancée, Jessica Neubauer, were immediately taken in by the aromas and the atmosphere when they stepped into a spice and tea shop during a trip to Michigan last year to attend a football game. “We walked in and just kind of fell in love with it,” Mazzarella said of the shop,

Matthew Mazzarella and his fiancée, Jessica Neubauer, were immediately taken in by the aromas and the atmosphere when they stepped into a spice and tea shop during a trip to Michigan last year to attend a football game. “We walked in and just kind of fell in love with it,” Mazzarella said of the shop, which operates under the franchise Spice and Tea Merchant. “I loved the rustic feel and old-world apothecary style. It’s very welcoming and as soon as you walk in, you can smell the fresh spices.” Mazzarella was looking to exit the corporate world and start his own business after working for Comcast Corp. for 18 years. Inspired by the experience in Michigan, Mazzarella decided to contact the franchise about opening a location in Providence. Within a few months, Ocean State Spice & Tea Merchants was underway, and the shop hosted its official grand opening Nov. 9. The shop doesn’t just carry spices, as there is also soup, popcorn, chocolate, honey, pasta and soap for sale. The shop held a soft opening on Oct. 11 and has already seen repeat customers enticed by the smells and products, Mazzarella said.