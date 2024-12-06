New tea shop bringing enticing aromas to Providence

By
-
FRESH SPICES: Matthew Mazzarella and Jessica Neubauer opened Ocean State Spice & Tea Merchants in Providence after falling in love with the concept when visiting a similar shop in Michigan last year.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
FRESH SPICES: Matthew Mazzarella and Jessica Neubauer opened Ocean State Spice & Tea Merchants in Providence after falling in love with the concept when visiting a similar shop in Michigan last year.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Matthew Mazzarella and his fiancée, Jessica Neubauer, were immediately taken in by the aromas and the atmosphere when they stepped into a spice and tea shop during a trip to Michigan last year to attend a football game. “We walked in and just kind of fell in love with it,” Mazzarella said of the shop,

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Redefining Higher Education: The Strategic Imperative of a Three-Year Bachelor’s Degree

For over a century, the structure of undergraduate education has remained largely unchanged—typically requiring four…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display