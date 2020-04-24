New ways of working

Is your company operating in new ways due the impact of the coronavirus?

Yes: 83%

No: 17%

In what way has your company modified or transformed its operation? (Select any that apply)

We have found new ways to use technology: 57%

We have reorganized our staff, operation, etc.: 29%

We haven’t changed anything we do: 14%

We are manufacturing other products: 0%

We have streamlined our infrastructure: 0%

What have you adopted that is an asset to your business? (Select any that apply)

We have found and employed new production tools: 43%

We haven’t adopted any assets: 43%

We have tapped into a new customer base: 29%

We forged relationships with unlikely sources, such as competitors: 0%

We have found new funding sources: 0%

Do you expect a significant portion of the changes you have made will be permanent?

Yes: 50%

No: 25%

We haven’t modified our operation: 25%

