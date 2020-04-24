New ways of working

Is your company operating in new ways due the impact of the coronavirus?
Yes: 83%
No: 17%
In what way has your company modified or transformed its operation? (Select any that apply)
We have found new ways to use technology: 57%
We have reorganized our staff, operation, etc.: 29%
We haven’t changed anything we do: 14%
We are manufacturing other products: 0%
We have streamlined our infrastructure: 0%
What have you adopted that is an asset to your business? (Select any that apply)
We have found and employed new production tools: 43%
We haven’t adopted any assets: 43%
We have tapped into a new customer base: 29%
We forged relationships with unlikely sources, such as competitors: 0%
We have found new funding sources: 0%
Do you expect a significant portion of the changes you have made will be permanent?
Yes: 50%
No: 25%
We haven’t modified our operation: 25%
