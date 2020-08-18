New website details plans, scenarios for reopening Providence schools

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Public School District has launched a website to provide families, students and the community with crucial information about the reopening of city schools next month.

ReopenPVDSchools.org features summaries of key plan elements, including health and safety, transportation and academics, the district said. It also offers a number of downloadable, one-page explanations of key topics. All content is provided in English and Spanish.

The site also provides a link to the 76-page reopening plan.

“Our Providence Schools Reopening Strong plan is a comprehensive document with a great deal of information,” said Harrison Peters, PPSD superintendent. “We have launched ReopenPVDSchools.org to convey the plan’s key points in straightforward language, so the community can navigate the information with ease.”

The website also details the four possible reopening scenarios for the school year, slated to start Sept. 14. The state is expected to announce the particular reopening scenario for each district the week of Aug. 31, based on each municipality’s COVID-19 data.

The Providence Public School District serves about 24,000 students in 22 elementary schools, seven middle schools, nine high schools and a public-district charter school.