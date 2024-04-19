Next RIPTA chief will have many challenges to navigate through

ADVOCATES for bus riders will be keeping close tabs on the person the R.I. Public Transit Authority hires to lead the agency now that Scott Avedisian has resigned. / PBN FILE PHOTO/ MICHAEL SALERNO
Public transit advocates have been adamant that the next CEO of the R.I. Public Transit Authority be someone outside the state’s political sphere who has experience operating a transit system, someone who can navigate an agency through being chronically underfunded and mismanaged for years. While the R.I. Public Transit Authority board solved one problem when

