Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

The news is the type easily overlooked amid daily headlines reporting new COVID-19 deaths, mounting job losses and other often weighty pandemic developments. Two nonprofits found a creative way to help each other serve the community they are both committed to help, in good economic times and bad. The Capital Good Fund received a $500,000,…