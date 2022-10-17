North Carolina mental health services provider Monarch to expand in R.I.

PROVIDENCE – Monarch, a North Carolina provider of mental health and human services, is expanding in Rhode Island.

The not-for-profit organization offers services for people with mental illness, substance use disorders, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and traumatic brain injuries. It is currently looking for a state director in Rhode Island who will launch a program to provide people with mental illness and developmental disabilities “community-based supportive living solutions.” The new state director will also hire staff who will support the program’s residents as they engage in treatment.

“Because of our experience with mental health and developmental disabilities residential services for people with significant needs, Monarch has been invited to operate an innovative apartment program in Providence, Rhode Island,” said Dr. Peggy Terhune, Monarch CEO and president. “The program will allow individuals with mental illness and/or developmental disabilities to live independently in their own apartments with support from Monarch staff.”

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.

