North Providence contemporary home sells for $668K

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A contemporary-style home has sold for $668,000, the highest price for a single-family residence this year in the town, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyers.

The property, at 10 Noto Drive, is in the Twin Rivers neighborhood. The five-bedroom house sits on a 1-acre lot and has water views. The interior includes vaulted ceilings and 3,357 square feet of living space.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.