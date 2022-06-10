Nursing homes in peril across R.I. need a financial lifeline

By
-
Shuttered: Elderwood at Riverside, in East Providence, last month became the fifth nursing home in the state to close since the pandemic began in 2020.  COURTESY ELDERWOOD  AT RIVERSIDE
Shuttered: Elderwood at Riverside, in East Providence, last month became the fifth nursing home in the state to close since the pandemic began in 2020.  COURTESY ELDERWOOD  AT RIVERSIDE
The worst of the deadly health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may be behind us, but nursing homes across the state continue to be ravaged by the financial fallout. In the past two years, five nursing homes have closed and many more are in danger of doing so. According to the American Health Care Association,…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR