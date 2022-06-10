Nursing homes in peril across R.I. need a financial lifeline

The worst of the deadly health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may be behind us, but nursing homes across the state continue to be ravaged by the financial fallout. In the past two years, five nursing homes have closed and many more are in danger of doing so. According to the American Health Care Association,…
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
To be the trusted business news and information source for the Rhode Island and Southeastern MA business community providing timely, insightful, in-depth and breaking news coverage that advances individual and company growth and success in local, state and global markets.