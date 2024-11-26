Ocean Biomedical faces Nasdaq delisting

By
-
OCEAN BIOMEDICAL Inc. faces being kicked off the Nasdaq exchange for failing to file its quarterly and other financial reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

PROVIDENCE – Ocean Biomedical Inc. is at risk of being kicked off the Nasdaq exchange for failing to file quarterly and other required financial reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission.  On Nov. 22, Ocean Biomedical acknowledged it received a notice from Nasdaq that the company had not filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Redefining Higher Education: The Strategic Imperative of a Three-Year Bachelor’s Degree

For over a century, the structure of undergraduate education has remained largely unchanged—typically requiring four…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR