Ocean State Job Lot’s ‘Buy-Give-Get’ program returns

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Ocean State Job Lot has brought back its “Buy-Give-Get” Program to benefit local children in need before the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

Job Lot said the program, which began July 8, promotes customers purchasing backpacks to be immediately donated back for children. Customers who buy a backpack at Job Lot locations for $15 and then give the backpack back to the store as a donation for needy children will receive a $15 gift card to be used for a future purchase, Job Lot said.

Approximately 300,000 backpacks are available to purchase for the program across the region, Job Lot said. Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation Executive Director David Sarlitto said in a statement that school-aged students in underserved communities struggled last year adapting to remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he said, the same students may not have access to basic education needs to return to the classroom.

“Our customers have answered the call to help our veterans during past ‘Buy-Give-Get’ promotions, and we’re confident they’ll do the same for local school children in need,” Sarlitto said.

