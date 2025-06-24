OceanPoint Marine Lending announces JP Shipman as new yacht finance specialist

NEWPORT – OceanPoint Marine Lending, a division of BankNewport, has named JP Shipman as its new yacht finance specialist, the firm announced last week.

In this role, Shipman will provide tailored yacht financing solutions for clients across the spectrum – from $25,000 tenders to $25 million superyachts, according to the company.

The Florida resident will now serve the areas of Naples, Fla., and Palm Beach, Fla., in addition to Newport and Nantucket, Mass.

Shipman brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the superyacht industry, including in brokerage, charter, new builds and consulting.

He previously held leadership roles at firms such as Superyacht Lending, Camper & Nicholsons, Engel & Völkers Yachting, and Northrop & Johnson before joining OceanPoint, the company said.

Shipman is a past board member of the International Superyacht Society and an active member of the U.S. Superyacht Association and The International Seakeepers Society.

“JP’s deep knowledge of the superyacht space, combined with his extensive network and client-first approach will be an asset to our growing team,” said Dustin Howard, vice president and national sales manager at OceanPoint Marine Lending. “We are thrilled to welcome him aboard and continue enhancing our offerings for high-end recreational lending.”

OceanPoint Marine Lending is a recreational financing company specializing in loans for marine and recreational vehicles.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.