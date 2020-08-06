ONE Neighborhood Builders launches COVID-19 program

PROVIDENCE – The community development organization ONE Neighborhood Builders has launched a community health initiative called Central Providence Conquers COVID-19.

The purpose of the new program is to reduce the imbalance of COVID-19 cases, which have afflicted ZIP codes in central Providence neighborhoods at greater rates than the state’s average. Two ZIP codes, 02908 and 02909, have been exceptionally hit by the new coronavirus, said Jennifer Hawkins, executive director of ONE Neighborhood Builders.

The program will be prioritizing increased testing in the ZIP codes that have the highest rates of infection, will seek to increase the effectiveness of contact tracing and will ensure that quarantined residents have access to support services and basic needs, such as food.

The program will deploy 11 community health workers who will conduct health screenings, and based on results, connect residents with resources, including testing, contact tracing, food pantries, unemployment benefits or products such as masks and food.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.