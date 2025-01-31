Registration Deadline is Feb 14, 2025. Due to the nature of this program, no extensions can be granted.

PROVIDENCE – Orsted A/S, the Danish company that’s building an offshore wind farm in Rhode Island, announced on Friday that it will be replacing its top leadership position amid “fundamental changes” in the industry. Current CEO Mads Nipper, who joined Orsted in 2021, will be stepping down from his role effective Saturday and will be succeeded by deputy CEO and chief operating

In March, Orsted also proposed Starboard Wind, a 1,184-megawatt development off Block Island that would serve Rhode Island and Connecticut. Orsted says that the Starboard Wind project would create at least 3,800 full-time jobs, with “nearly all” based in Rhode Island. This workforce would include 100 union construction jobs at ProvPort.

She succeeds David Hardy on Jan. 13, who stepped down as Orsted A/S Region Americas CEO on Nov. 30 to join GE Vernona as chief commercial officer.

announced on Aug. 9 that it’s moving its U.S. co-headquarters from its office on

Exchange Terrace to a larger, 17,470-square-foot location at 500 Exchange St. – which also houses the headquarters for Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island – and it will open a new U.S. engineering, procurement and construction “hub.”

Orsted said it expects to open its new headquarters this winter.