Orsted announces new CEO amid ‘fundamental changes’ in renewable energy industry

By
-
ORSTED A/S, the Danish company that's building an offshore wind farm in R.I., announced on Friday that they will be replacing their top leadership position amidst "fundamental changes" in the industry, the company said Friday. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO/MICHAEL DWYER

PROVIDENCE – Orsted A/S, the Danish company that’s building an offshore wind farm in Rhode Island, announced on Friday that it will be replacing its top leadership position amid “fundamental changes” in the industry. Current CEO Mads Nipper, who joined Orsted in 2021, will be stepping down from his role effective Saturday and will be succeeded by deputy CEO and chief operating

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Stay Ahead of Winter Respiratory Illnesses: Expert Advice from South County Health Express Care Providers

As winter progresses, so does the season of respiratory illnesses. Colds, the flu, RSV, and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display