Orsted capitalizing on R.I.’s wind-farm experience

The large Danish renewable energy company Orsted swept into Rhode Island less than two years ago, acquiring Deepwater Wind LLC and its Block Island Wind Farm for $510 million. Now, about 65 Orsted employees work in Providence at its U.S. subsidiary office and a separate innovation hub.

The company has four major wind projects off the southern New England coast under contract, and with them comes the chance for a network of Rhode Island businesses to leverage the work done for Block Island’s wind farm, said Matthew Morrissey, head of Northeast markets for Orsted U.S. Offshore Wind Power.

“There are over 30 Rhode Island businesses that can rightfully take credit for participating in the development of America’s first [offshore] wind farm,” he said. “What that means is there is a learning and an early stage of sophistication that’s developed on the part of these companies that participated that other markets don’t have.”

As the Revolution Wind project, expected to generate 400 megawatts of electricity for Rhode Island, navigates the federal permitting process, Orsted already has plans to complete steel construction in Rhode Island and invest in ports at Quonset in North Kingstown. The work will likely create opportunities for seasoned businesses with prior involvement in the Block Island project, as well as others who’ve been watching in the wings.

“All of these companies, one way or another, cut the water, or are part of the blue economy,” Morrissey said.