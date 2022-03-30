Orsted named to TIME100 Most Influential Companies list

PROVIDENCE – Orsted A/S, a Danish renewable energy developer, was named to Time USA LLC’s TIME100 Most influential Companies list Wednesday for the second straight year.

Time hailed Orsted for changing the U.S. energy landscape by driving a clean energy transition, advancing seven offshore wind energy projects on the East Coast and training U.S. workers for a clean energy future.

Orsted operates an offshore windfarm off the coast of Block Island, the first such facility in the U.S., and is near completing another wind farm manufacturing facility with Eversource Energy at the Port of Providence, which is operated by ProvPort Inc.

“Transitioning from fossil fuels to clean energy is the existential challenge of our time, and I’m proud that Orsted’s leadership has once again been recognized on the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list,” said David Hardy, CEO of Orsted Offshore North America. “Rapidly scaling the development of offshore wind and other renewable energy sources is critical to combat climate change. Our projects in the United States are creating thousands of jobs, building new domestic supply chains and enhancing communities, while powering millions of homes and offsetting carbon emissions with clean energy from wind, solar and green fuels.”

Orsted’s clean energy portfolio extends into 15 states while its supply chain spans across the entire U.S.

To compile the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, nominations were solicited from every sector – ranging from health care and entertainment to transportation and technology – from editors and correspondents around the world and industry experts. Time editors evaluated each one on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership and success.