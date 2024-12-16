Orsted names Dasch Region Americas CEO

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Orsted A/S has a new Region Americas CEO.

Amanda Dasch, who has more than

20 years of energy-sector experience, will take over the role on Jan. 13, the Danish energy company announced Monday.

Dasch succeeds David Hardy, who stepped down as Orsted A/S Region Americas CEO on Nov. 30 to join GE Vernona as chief commercial officer.

"We're thrilled to welcome Amanda to our leadership team and to draw from her 20-plus years of energy experience in the U.S. to guide and advance our plans to build an American energy industry across technologies, including offshore and onshore wind, solar and battery storage," said Rasmus Errboe, deputy CEO and chief commercial officer for Orsted. "Amanda joins a strong region Americas team that is advancing a core market for our company, and I look forward to her joining us in January.”

Dasch most recently served as vice president, renewable generation Americas for Shell. In that role, she led offshore wind development in North America and the onshore and offshore renewable generation portfolio in South America.

In addition to other executive roles in the U.S., Dasch held management positions in Brunei and The Netherlands, including as vice president, strategy and portfolio for Shell’s upstream business.

"I'm proud to join Orsted and build on the successes they've had in the United States establishing a new offshore wind energy industry and growing a multitechnology American energy platform, both critical to ensuring energy security and economic competitiveness," Dasch said. "The U.S. energy market needs more domestic energy, and Orsted is well-positioned to help meet this demand in the years ahead. I look forward to meeting the team and putting my experience to work toward our common goal."

Dasch currently serves on the board of directors for the American Clean Power Association, a position she will retain in her new capacity at Orsted.

Orsted has already begun constructing Revolution Wind, a 704-megawatt farm located about 17 miles off the Rhode Island coast that will provide renewable energy to Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. The project, initially slated for completion in 2025, has been delayed to 2026 due to construction obstacles, which Orsted said will also increase expenses.

In March, Orsted also proposed Starboard Wind, a 1,184-megawatt development off Block Island that would serve Rhode Island and Connecticut. Orsted says that the Starboard Wind project would create at least 3,800 full-time jobs, with “nearly all” based in Rhode Island. This workforce would include 100 union construction jobs at ProvPort.