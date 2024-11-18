Orsted Region Americas CEO stepping down

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

– David Hardy is stepping down as Orsted A/S Region Americas CEO, the Danish company announced Monday.

Hardy, who has led the region for Orsted since Nov. 2022, is stepping down Nov. 30 to join GE Vernona as chief commercial officer.

The search to find Hardy’s replacement has begun, Orsted said. Chief Commercial Officer and Deputy CEO Rasmus Errboe will lead the region in the interim.

“I want to thank David for his five years with Orsted. During his time, he’s been a trusted voice within our group leadership and built our Region Americas strategic capabilities as a multitechnology renewable energy company,” Orsted CEO Mads Nipper said. “Outside of Orsted, he is a leading voice for the growing U.S. offshore industry, all positively contributing to our completion of America's first commercial scale offshore wind farm and other historic milestones for Orsted and the U.S. renewables market.”

wind farms Orsted is developing to help power Rhode Island and the company remains committed to its U.S. portfolio.

Orsted has already begun constructing Revolution Wind, a 704-megawatt farm located about 17 miles off the Rhode Island coast that will provide renewable energy to Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut. The project, initially slated for completion in 2025, has been delayed to 2026 due to construction obstacles, which Orsted said will also increase expenses.

In March, Orsted also proposed Starboard Wind, a 1,184-megawatt development off Block Island that would serve Rhode Island and Connecticut. Orsted says that the Starboard Wind project would create at least 3,800 full-time jobs, with “nearly all” based in Rhode Island. This workforce would include 100 union construction jobs at ProvPort.

David began at Orsted in March 2020 after serving two years with German-based Senvion. Under his leadership, Orsted built and began operations at America's first commercial-scale offshore wind farm, South Fork Wind, and took final investment decisions and began construction on Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind.

Orsted spokesperson Meaghan Wims told Providence Business News Monday the leadership change will not impact the(UPDATE: Adds comment from Orsted in 5th paragraph.)