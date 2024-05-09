Outdoor dining expanded in East Providence

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

EAST PROVIDENCE – Outdoor dining is expanding across the city as businesses cope with the Washington Bridge closure. The City Council on Wednesday approved recommendations by Mayor Bob L. DaSilva to change an ordinance to allow up to 20 more outdoor seats with existing parking in areas that have crash protection, such as permanent or

In addition, lighting must be shielded away from abutting properties and the outdoor dining can only be served daily from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“These changes ... help our struggling businesses that have and continue to be negatively impacted by the closure of the westbound portion of the Washington Bridge,” DaSilva said. “While the state has provided relief for businesses when it comes to outdoor dining, codifying the city ordinance is pushing the needle even further here.”

State officials in December abruptly closed the westbound side of the Washington Bridge due to safety concerns related to structural failures. Demolition is scheduled to begin in July, with the project planned to be completed by September 2026.