PACE-RI receives $25K to expand growth efforts

PROVIDENCE – PACE Organization of Rhode Island announced Aug. 27 that it received a $25,000 grant from the Rhode Island Foundation to help expand the elderly health care organization’s growth efforts.

The funds will help PACE-RI drive health plan efforts and expand outreach across the state, the organization said. PACE-RI also said the money will allow it to join other PACE organizations around the country to take part in a growth initiative organized by the National PACE Association, outlining strategies to help more elderly people with complex care needs.

With 350 elderly participants currently enrolled with PACE-RI, the organization hopes to reach 500 participants by the end of 2021, PACE-RI said. By joining the National PACE Association’s project for growth, PACE-RI said it commits to redoubling those efforts and implementing the strategies that will drive such growth.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

- Advertisement -