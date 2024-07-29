Paiva Weed to retire as HARI president

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on Monday, August 5th.

PROVIDENCE – Teresa Paiva Weed will retire as president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island by the end of the summer, the trade organization announced Monday.

Paiva Weed has been leading the association since April 2017. Under her leadership, all hospitals joined HARI and she helped restore the Imputed Rural Floor, which has reinstated Medicare funding for Rhode Island hospitals.

“It has been an honor to serve as president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island and to advocate on behalf of the hospitals in Rhode Island to ensure they can continue to provide the highest quality health care for all Rhode Islanders. I am grateful to the members and the staff for their support,” Paiva Weed said.

Paiva Weed said she plans to pursue interests that allow her to spend time with loved ones.

Before she was president of HARI, Paiva Weed served in the state senate for 25 years, including as Senate President from 2009 to 2017. She left public office to lead HARI and succeeded the organization's previous president, Mike Souza, who left to pursue another job in health care.

Mary Marran, chair of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island, said the organization is now beginning its search for a new president.

“We are confident that the strong foundation Teresa has built will ensure a smooth transition and continued success for HARI," Marran said. "

We extend our deepest gratitude to Teresa for her years of service, leadership, and advocacy and wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement and future endeavors."