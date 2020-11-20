Pandemic uncertainty

Has your company planned for different pandemic scenarios?
Yes: 80%
No: 20%
Which pandemic scenario do you feel is imminent?
A prolonged, uncertain recovery: 80%
A muted and sufficient recovery: 20%
A complete and robust recovery: 0%
A debilitating, damaging recovery: 0%
What plans are you making for addressing the most-likely scenarios? (Select any that apply)
We are preparing our accounting and finances: 100%
We are transforming to accommodate change: 40%
We are implementing innovative systems: 20%
We are reinforcing beneficial associations: 20%
We are not making any plans: 0%
What is your level of concern regarding the pandemic?
Mildly concerned: 40%
Concerned: 40%
Extremely concerned: 20%
Not concerned: 0%
We are optimistic: 0%
