Pandemic uncertainty

Has your company planned for different pandemic scenarios?

Yes: 80%

No: 20%

Which pandemic scenario do you feel is imminent?

A prolonged, uncertain recovery: 80%

A muted and sufficient recovery: 20%

A complete and robust recovery: 0%

A debilitating, damaging recovery: 0%

What plans are you making for addressing the most-likely scenarios? (Select any that apply)

We are preparing our accounting and finances: 100%

We are transforming to accommodate change: 40%

We are implementing innovative systems: 20%

We are reinforcing beneficial associations: 20%

We are not making any plans: 0%

What is your level of concern regarding the pandemic?

Mildly concerned: 40%

Concerned: 40%

Extremely concerned: 20%

Not concerned: 0%

We are optimistic: 0%

