Partners Insurance Group names new president and CEO

SWANSEA – Partners Insurance Group LLC has named Patrick D. Long its next president and CEO, the company announced Tuesday.

Long succeeds Lawrence T. Wilson Jr., who will retire on June 30. Wilson has helmed the company since 2010.

Long was the company’s senior vice president and chief marketing officer. He joined the company in 2006.

The company also announced that Lori Chaput has been appointed senior vice president and chief operation officer. Chaput joined the company in 2008.

“It is with extreme pleasure that we announce the promotion of these two outstanding individuals,” said Wilson in a statement. “Both Patrick, as president and CEO, and Lori, as chief operating officer, have the knowledge and skills to lead Partners Insurance Group into this new decade and beyond. The entire Partners team congratulates them as they assume their new roles within the organization.”