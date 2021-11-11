Pawtucket realtor’s remodeled home sets record for city’s biggest sale of 2021

PAWTUCKET – A Pawtucket realtor recently sold her own home after a major remodeling project, marking the city’s biggest single family home sale of 2021.

Lindsay Pettinelli, a realtor for Churchill & Banks, sold the 5-bedroom colonial at 40 Roberta Ave. for $757,000, the highest recorded single-family home sale in Pawtucket so far this year.

Pettinelli said she picked up the fixer-upper in March 2018 for $402,000 after it hung on the market for about two years. Pettinelli gave the property a face-lift, including the main selling point: a new “chef’s kitchen,” with an 8-foot island, cutting edge appliances, a wine bar, and quartzite counters, with a built-in breakfast nook.

“We purchased the house that many people had passed up because of the scope of work that was required,” said Pettinelli, who moved to a new home in Providence. “But then when we put it on the market, it went through a bidding war.”

Pettinelli, who is also a general contractor, said during the renovation “we opened a wall and made a space, doubling the size of the kitchen,” to accommodate the new 8-foot island.

“It was kind of a long-term flip,” she said. “It was updates and renovations that anyone could do. I think it’s a good example of not being afraid of the diamond in the rough. It doesn’t always take an entire $100,000 budget and a crew of 10 people to make something work for you. It doesn’t need to be that complicated.”

