Woonsocket to launch COVID-19-related small-business grant and loan program

WOONSOCKET – The city of Woonsocket will launch a new grant and loan program within days that will provide up to $20,000 for small businesses trying to reopen successfully under COVID-19 restrictions.

The “Jump Start” program, announced Monday by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, will provide up to $5,000 in grants and up to $15,000 in loans for working capital.

The city has $400,000 available for the combined grants and loans, according to the mayor.

The source of the funds are federal, through the Community Development Block Grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

An online website will be opened in one week, through which business owners can apply for the program. That link will be on the city of Woonsocket website.

Business owners who have questions about the grants, or the loans, can contact Scott Gibbs, interim director of planning and development, at 401-767-9231 and leave a message that includes the business name and your contact information.

