PBN honors 2025 Business Women Awards winners

PROVIDENCE – When Karen G. DelPonte began her pursuit of a career in law, there was plenty to learn. “I didn’t even know what a will was,” she told attendees of Providence Business News’ 2025 Business Women Awards event on Thursday. “But I did think I could put my skills to work to help others.” Over a career spanning more than four decades, the last 29 with Providence-based Cameron & Mittleman, she has consistently done that, culminating in her recognition as this year’s Career Achievement winner. DelPonte’s practice focuses on estate planning and she established the firm’s estate planning group. She said her career achievement award reflects not only her own hard work, which began when she often “was the only female in a room full of men in suits,” but the help she received along the way. And she credited colleagues, clients and mentors with challenging her to “think harder and to be more persistent and precise.” Hilina D. Ajakaiye, this year’s Outstanding Mentor, told the luncheon audience at the Providence Marriott Downtown that her award meant more to her than personal recognition. “It’s about purpose, people and progress,” she said. “As a proud Ethiopian immigrant who arrived in the U.S. in 1987, I was raised with the belief that leadership is not about the seat you occupy but the space you create for others.” It’s that belief, she said, that led her to found the R.I.S.E. Women’s Leadership Conference eight years ago. "We are at an inflection point – not just in business, but in how we define leadership,” she said. “It’s no longer about being the loudest in the room. It’s about being the clearest in vision, the most courageous in values, and the most consistent in uplifting others.” DelPonte and Ajakaiye were among 18 industry leaders and women to watch, along with 12 achievement honorees, recognized on Thursday. Approximately 240 people attended the sold-out event. The annual program recognizes leading women in various business, government and nonprofit sectors and their work for their respective organizations. A special section highlighting each honoree was published Friday as part of PBN’s May 23 print and digital editions. Along with DelPonte and Ajakaiye, the other 2025 PBN Business Women Awards honorees are: Creative Services Industry Leader, Taste Design Inc. owner and principal Creative Services Woman to Watch, Tric Agency Co. founder and chief marketing officer Education Industry Leader, SabaterLAB Foundation executive director Education Woman to Watch, New England Institute of Technology adjunct professor Financial Services Industry Leader, Webster Bank N.A. senior managing director Financial Services Woman to Watch, International Game Technology PLC director of finance Government/Quasi-Government Industry Leader, R.I. Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives deputy director of communications Government/Quasi-Government Woman to Watch, R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services Governor’s Overdose Taskforce director Health Care Services Industry Leader, Newport Mental Health CEO and president Health Care Services Woman to Watch, Indivior Inc. executive medical science liaison Social Services/Nonprofit Industry Leader, Tides Family Services CEO Social Services/Nonprofit Woman to Watch, Rhode Island League of Charter Public Schools executive director Professional Services Industry Leader, Collette Travel Service Inc. CEO Professional Services Woman to Watch, Robinson & Cole LLP partner Technical Services Industry Leader, Amgen Rhode Island senior director of manufacturing Technical Services Woman to Watch, Polaris MEP director of marketing The 2025 Achievement Honorees are (listed alphabetically):Navigant Credit Union was the presenting sponsor for PBN’s 2025 Business Women Awards program. Amgen Rhode Island was the partner sponsor. Massage Envy and The Savory Grape Wine Shop were the event’s gift sponsors.