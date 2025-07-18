PBN recognizes 40 Under Forty honorees

WARWICK – Forty young business professionals were honored Thursday for their efforts in the workplace and community at Providence Business News’ 21st annual 40 Under Forty Awards program.
The sold-out event, which celebrated the best local young businessmen and businesswomen in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, hosted 350 people at Aldrich Mansion.
The 21 women and 19 men who comprise of the 2025 class work in various industries, such as health care [Katherine Fish, Jason Furlan, Caitlin Kennedy, Jennifer Rousseau, Balavignesh Thirumalainambi], government [Alyssa Alvarado, Alexandra Curtis, Whitley Werts], manufacturing [Britney Crisafulli, Arthur Lopez, Kelley McShane, John Moran, JoAnne Russo], financial services [Eric Lichatin, Daniel Lima, Michael Medeiros, Danielle Mello, M. Evan Sherer], education [John Olerio, Andrew Rebello] and nonprofit [Jason Cabral, Kevin Matta].
The full list of the 2025 honorees can be seen here
. Each honoree is profiled in a special section that published Friday as part of PBN’s July 18-31 print edition.
Centreville Bank and Chisholm Chisholm & Kilpatrick Ltd. were the presenting sponsors for the 2025 PBN 40 Under Forty program. The United Way of Rhode Island Inc. was the partner sponsor.
