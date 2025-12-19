PBN summit: Diversity effort evolving ‘beyond the surface level’

Kevin Matta has watched the definition of diversity, equity and inclusion evolve before his eyes in Rhode Island’s corporate community. In his six years of moderating panel discussions at Providence Business News’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit and Awards Program, the senior director of people and culture at United Way of Rhode Island Inc. said the discussion has grown beyond gender and race to encompass other demographics such as sexual orientation and neurodiversity. Even caregivers have been included, since those responsibilities can disproportionally affect women and marginalized groups looking to balance their work and caregiving. “We’ve gone so much more beyond the surface level,” Matta said at PBN’s 2025 DEI summit at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick on Dec. 4. “One of the things I’ve been able to see today is the conversation focus on caregivers.” Indeed, Lincoln-based Amica Mutual Insurance Co. is preparing to start a caregivers support group next year, and the idea is already garnering interest from employees, according to Shameem Awan, senior assistant vice president at Amica who participated in the panel discussion at the DEI summit. “It’s important to have a place that people can lean on each other,” Awan told the summit audience. “Having not just employee resource groups but employee-led support groups has been a way to build that community.” That sense of community can lead to a better bottom line for businesses overall, the panelists said. “There is data that demonstrates that having someone that you trust at work leads to better efficiency, better outcomes and better retention rates,” said Matta, who moderated the discussion. Despite this, in today’s political climate, many businesses and organizations have chosen to scale back DEI efforts to avoid federal scrutiny. That ripple effect could be felt at the summit. Matta said a number of sponsors and even potential panelists declined to participate for fear of being quoted and losing funding as a result of being openly involved in DEI initiatives. “Companies want to completely stop [DEI] work, saying they want to wait out this administration,” said panelist Monika Zuluaga, CEO and president for the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce. In her opinion, this is not the course to take, as employees will not feel supported. “Saying [they want to wait it out] just causes more uncertainty,” she said. Awan spoke to how larger companies such as Amica view the sustainability of DEI policies. “We need to be vigilant of what the atmosphere is like,” she said. “[Amica] did not make huge sweeping changes but stayed the course. Did we make a few changes to our programming? We did. We had some semantics changes, yes. But we feel this is a business imperative and it’s important to us.” So how can businesses that are too small to have a human resources department or employee resource groups still be inclusive on a budget – especially in an increasingly hostile environment? “When we talk about ‘DEI on a budget,’ what we’re really talking about is DEI woven into the everyday fabric of how a small business operates,” said Zuluaga, who took the CEO position at the Chamber in August. “What I’m hearing from our members is: They are being more intentional and more cautious with language but not abandoning the core goals of inclusion.” Zuluaga discussed available resources other than funding that can be used to support DEI initiatives. “Small businesses thrive when they can borrow expertise instead of buying it,” she said. This can take the form of human resource guidance from a corporate partner, a university student group helping with training, or a nonprofit providing low-cost workshops. “Ask for design help,” said panelist Tracy Wiley, executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Bally’s Corp. “Ask for people and personnel help, too. Not just dollars and cents.” The goal is high-impact, low-budget solutions. “The question is what can we do that’s not a 200-page strategy or hiring a new person?” Zuluaga said. Though they may appear to be at a disadvantage, small businesses can implement the goals of DEI quicker than their larger counterparts, Zuluaga said. Without a massive system or infrastructure to update, change comes down to personal, everyday interactions and questions that employers can ask themselves. Are interviews consistent and fair? Are expectations clear, not assumed? Are language barriers, neurodiversity, or caregivers being considered when assigning workloads? While seemingly minor, these actions can have an outsized positive effect on the entire workplace culture. “DEI programs will be less titled as such and simply how we do business,” Wiley said. For this reason, Matta believes there is reason to hold out hope. “The key takeaway for today is that this work is still going to happen regardless of what words, letters or acronyms we put behind it,” he said. “It has been other things before: it was equal opportunity for a while, it was affirmative action, now it’s DEI. It will continue to mold and fold into other shapes in order to keep this work going because it’s too important to not.” Wiley said, “Visibility is necessary and required of us at this time. This is not a time for any of us to retreat.”