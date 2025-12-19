PBN summit: Diversity effort evolving ‘beyond the surface level’

By
-
MAKING A POINT: Shameem Awan, second from right, senior assistant vice president of Amica Mutual Insurance Co., speaks during a panel discussion at Providence Business News’ 2025 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit and Awards Program on Dec. 4. Also on the panel, from left, are Monika P. Zuluaga, CEO and president of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce; Tracey G. Wiley, executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Bally’s Corp.; and moderator Kevin Matta, senior director of people and culture at United Way of Rhode Island Inc. PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI
MAKING A POINT: Shameem Awan, second from right, senior assistant vice president of Amica Mutual Insurance Co., speaks during a panel discussion at Providence Business News’ 2025 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit and Awards Program on Dec. 4. Also on the panel, from left, are Monika P. Zuluaga, CEO and president of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce; Tracey G. Wiley, executive director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Bally’s Corp.; and moderator Kevin Matta, senior director of people and culture at United Way of Rhode Island Inc. PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI

Kevin Matta has watched the definition of diversity, equity and inclusion evolve before his eyes in Rhode Island’s corporate community. In his six years of moderating panel discussions at Providence Business News’ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit and Awards Program, the senior director of people and culture at United Way of Rhode Island Inc. said

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Everyone needs science. Science needs everyone.

The Amgen Foundation is guided by the belief that all students should have the opportunity…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display