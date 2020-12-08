PBN to host 2020 Diversity & Inclusion Summit and Awards Program

PROVIDENCE – The 2020 Diversity & Inclusion Summit and Awards Program will take place on Thursday, Dec. 10.

The virtual event hosted by Providence Business News will begin at 9 a.m. with a panel discussion that will explore a range of topics, including the struggles, successes and best practices in implementing successful diversity and inclusion programs, as well as the dramatic disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent protests for racial justice and their relationship to such programs.

More information, including how to register for the event may be found here.

The discussion will be moderated by Kevin Matta, director of client engagement and inclusion for Advancing Workplace Excellence; director of communications for Diversity & Inclusion Professionals Inc.; and director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Rhode Island Society for Human Resource Management.

- Advertisement -

Panelists include Kevin Nerney, Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council director; Lisa Ranglin, Rhode Island Black Business Association founder, CEO and president, and Citizens Bank, M.A, vice president and program manager; Neil D. Steinberg, Rhode Island Foundation CEO and president; and Steve Sublett, CBIZ Benefits & Insurance Services senior vice president and CBIZ Life Insurance Solutions CEO.

The awards ceremony will begin at 10:15 a.m., recognizing Rhode Island companies and leaders who have made strides in leveraging diversity and inclusion to bring workplace excellence to their organizations.

The list of this year’s awardees may be viewed here.