PBN unveils 2026 Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-seven organizations have been named as honorees in Providence Business News’ 2026 Healthiest Employers of Rhode Island Awards program.

All the honorees for this year’s annual program – which is now in its 15th year – will be recognized during a ceremony at the Providence Marriott Downtown on Sept. 3 at 9 a.m.

The companies were evaluated by Healthiest Employers Inc. They were judged based on their responses to several questions regarding the companies’ effective programs for physical, financial and mental well-being, as well as on what makes their programs stand out.

The Sept. 3 event will also unveil the organization rankings in each of the five categories, which are based on employee counts. A special section highlighting each organization, and where they are ranked, will be published as part of the Sept. 11-24 print and digital editions of PBN.

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Tickets can be purchased by visiting PBN.com.

This year’s honorees are listed alphabetically by size categories:

2-99 employees

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island

Greenwood Credit Union

Groov-Pin Corp.

Revive Therapeutic Services

100 to 499 employees

BankNewport

Centreville Bank

Cooley Group

Gentle Giant Moving Company

Orthopedics Rhode Island Inc.

Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc.

R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp.

The Beacon Mutual Insurance Co.

500 to 1,499 employees

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island

South County Health

Toray Plastics (America) Inc.

The Washington Trust Co.

University Orthopedics Inc.

1,500 to 4,999 employees

Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Gilbane Inc.

Ocean State Job Lot

Point32Health Co.

5,000-plus employees

CBIZ

Brown University

CVS Health Corp.

Terracon Consultants, Inc.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.