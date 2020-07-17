PBN’s 2020 40 Under Forty honorees recognized as rising young professionals

PROVIDENCE – In a virtual ceremony Thursday, 40 young business professionals were recognized for their efforts in the workplace and community in Providence Business News’ 16th annual 40 Under Forty Awards program.

The 25 men and 15 women in the 2020 class worked in range of industries, including legal services (Jackson Parmenter), construction (James McCurdy), libraries (Erica Busillo Adams), health care (Dr. Nicole Grenier), higher education (Andrea Keefe), government (Rob Rock) and financial services (Kurt Mancini).

Read the full list of honorees here. Each honoree was profiled in a special section that is part of the July 17-23 digital edition of PBN.

- Advertisement -

The presenting sponsor for the 2020 PBN 40 Under Forty program was Bristol County Savings Bank. The gift sponsors were The Savory Grape Wine Shop and OPTX Rhode Island.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.