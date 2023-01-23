PBN’s 2023 Economic Trends Summit slated for Jan. 26

PROVIDENCE – Inflation, labor shortages, a looming recession and a host of other issues affecting Rhode Island’s economy will be discussed during Providence Business News’ 2023 Economic Trends Summit on Jan. 26.

Tickets are still available for the summit, which will include a keynote address by Thomas Tzitouris, head of fixed income research at Strategas Research Partners, followed by a panel discussion featuring local business leaders on economic trends and forecasts for the national and Rhode Island economies in 2023.

Panelists include Kevin Casey, vice president of sales for Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal; Julietta Georgakis, chief of staff for the R.I. Executive Office of Commerce, Peter R. Phillips, senior vice president and chief investment officer of Washington Trust Wealth Management, Karl Wadensten, CEO and president of VIBCO Inc. and Tzitouris.

The summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Providence Marriott. Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased here.

