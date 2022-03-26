PC tourney run leads to $50K gift for local sports bar; owner rewards employees

PROVIDENCE – While the Providence College men’s basketball team was battling top-seeded University of Kansas Friday night in the NCAA Tournament’s “Sweet 16” round, one local sports bar and restaurant and its employees had already won big thanks to PC’s tournament run.

Ladder 133 Kitchen & Social, located on Douglas Avenue and less than a mile from PC’s campus, received a surprise $50,000 gift from Detroit-based banking institution Ally Financial Inc. – which operates Ally Bank – as part of Ally’s special March Madness-themed initiative. The money will be used for bonuses for Ladder 133’s 26 employees, Ladder 133 co-owner Damian Santoro told Providence Business News.

Additionally, the patrons dining at Ladder 133 Friday evening had their meals paid for by Ally as well.

“They were extremely surprised tonight,” Santoro said.

- Advertisement -

According to Ally representatives, the institution looked for restaurants and bars in four towns that have college teams competing in the NCAA Tournament. Ally selected Providence as one of those places and randomly chose Ladder 133, mainly because of its close proximity to PC’s campus. Establishments in Arizona, Kansas and Arkansas were also selected by Ally for the prize, the institution said.

Santoro told PBN Friday that the gift from Ally was a shock. He recalled receiving a couple voicemails and an email from a marking company explaining that his sports bar was receiving a surprise monetary gift.

Initially thinking it was “too good to be true,” Santoro followed up to make sure the messages were indeed valid. “When you respond to an email, when it’s too good to be true, it usually is,” Santoro said.

But, not only were the messages from Ally representatives good, they were also true. Ladder 133 employees reacted Friday night with immense excitement knowing that they received a major boost to their pay. Each employee on average got an additional $1,920 in their pockets Friday courtesy of Ally.

Ally Chief Marketing and Public Relations Officer Andrea Brimmer said in a statement that the financial institution wanted to give back to restaurant and bar staff who “suffered during the pandemic and now are working through all the craziness to make this a memorable experience for students and fans.

“It’s been a very difficult couple of years for everyone, so it feels especially great to have college basketball back in full swing with people gathering to watch together,” Brimmer said. “We hope everyone at Ladder 133 feels a little better off having had an ally in their corner.”

PC also congratulated Ladder 133 for receiving the surprise. PC spokesperson Steven Maurano said Friday that the establishment is “part of Friartown” and a favorite spot for students, faculty, staff and alumni to catch a Friars game.

“We are pleased that the establishment and its workers are being recognized in this way for their connection to PC and the NCAA Tournament,” Maurano said.

Ladder 133, like many restaurants and bars, has been greatly challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic since March 2020. Santoro said his restaurant adapted to the health crisis by relying on takeout meals and often operated with a “skeleton crew.”

“Employees have been working two different positions each night,” he said. “It’s still a challenge trying to find help.”

Before the pandemic, Ladder 133 had about 30 employees working, Santoro said. But, in an odd stroke of luck, the workforce there didn’t decrease. Last December, a small kitchen fire at Santoro’s other establishment, The Pub on 1 at Louisquisett Country Club in North Providence, displaced employees there. They were shifted over to temporarily fill employee gaps at Ladder 133. Santoro did say The Pub on 1 will be reopening soon.

Santoro also noted that Ladder 133 has received COVID-19 assistance funding.

Over the last few weeks, local bars have received a much-needed boost in business thanks to PC men’s basketball’s play and the return of big events around both the city and the state. Some bars hope this momentum could springboard them past the pandemic.

Santoro said from the end of February through May is Ladder 133’s busiest period, with the NCAA Tournament and college graduation fueling business. He hopes PC’s recent success helps Ladder 133 push through to the end of the pandemic.

“It’s been years since [PC] has made it past the first round [of the tournament],” he said. “Getting a couple extra games out of it has an electrifying sense to it. It will create a wave to carry us through a little bit.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.