Persistence pays off

By
-
Mark Torok Anchor Physical Therapy  owner and founder U.S. Navy veteran Mark Torok opened Anchor Physical Therapy, an orthopedic and sports outpatient clinic, in 2017. The South Kingstown clinic is the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2022 Rhode Island veteran-owned small business of the year.
Mark Torok Anchor Physical Therapy  owner and founder  I signed a new lease to triple the size of Anchor Physical Therapy in January 2020. By the end of February, it became apparent that we would have to suspend in-person clinical operations. In addition, labor and building materials became hard to acquire. So with the help…

