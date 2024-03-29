Personalize your board of directors

Now is the time to check in on your board of directors and determine if they are still working to help you advance your career and organizational goals. I value genuine, candid feedback that will inspire my career pathway and, above all, benefit RIHA and its members. To achieve this, I use four distinct categories of “directors” that guide me: •who have already experienced similar scenarios to that which I am navigating for the first time. They help me talk through potential roadblocks and help navigate desired outcomes, so I know what to expect in my specific situation. These are people who I admire, have respect for and want to emulate. •who teach me the basic fundamentals and demonstrate how all of the pieces of a larger game fit together. They are patient, allow me to make mistakes, believe in my ability and are my cheerleaders. •are individuals who have a specific expertise in an area or topic in which I don’t excel. Knowing that I can make a quick phone call to one of them and trust they will give me the best advice is something for which I am grateful. •give me the energy to be creative and think outside of my comfort zone. The generations that follow mine are smart, savvy and skilled in new ways I haven’t experienced yet. Although they are younger than me, I believe I have so much to learn from them, and I hope to support and guide them to the best of my ability. I pay it forward by becoming a mentor, coach and specialist to the young professionals who I work with.