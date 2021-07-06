PEW: R.I. ranks No. 18 in share of stimulus funds relative to budget

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranks No. 18 in terms of the share of federal stimulus funds it will get relative to its state spending, according to a recent analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts.

Pew analyzed the American Rescue Plan Act funds for each state relative to their fiscal 2020 budgets. The $1.13 billion injection for Rhode Island represents 9.4% of its fiscal 2020 spending, leaving it in the No. 18 spot out of 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Wyoming is poised to get the largest amount relative to its spending at 22.7%, while Wisconsin’s allocation was the smallest at 4.9% of its fiscal 2020 spending.

The stimulus funds were given to states based upon their late 2020 unemployment rates. States have until the end of 2024 to allocate the funds, which under the U.S. Treasury Department guidelines must be spent in certain areas such as replacing lost revenue or investing in infrastructure and broadband access.

The $13.1 billion budget approved for fiscal 2022 in Rhode Island does not include any of its ARPA funds, though Gov. Daniel J. McKee said at a press conference on June 29 he hopes to begin spending some of that money this summer.

Local funding directly to cities and towns was not included in Pew’s calculations.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com .