Pharmacy offers customers personalized service, free same-day delivery

By
PAYING ATTENTION: Zahan Akbar, owner of Atwood Pharmacy Inc. in Johnston, says he will compete with corporate retail pharmacies by offering personalized service. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Zahan Akbar opened a full-service pharmacy this year, Atwood Pharmacy Inc., knowing that personalized service for people taking medication would set him apart from large competitors. A graduate of the pharmacy program at the University of Rhode Island, Akbar worked for several years as a manager for CVS Health Corp., before launching his own business.…

