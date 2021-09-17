Pharmacy offers customers personalized service, free same-day delivery

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Zahan Akbar opened a full-service pharmacy this year, Atwood Pharmacy Inc., knowing that personalized service for people taking medication would set him apart from large competitors. A graduate of the pharmacy program at the University of Rhode Island, Akbar worked for several years as a manager for CVS Health Corp., before launching his own business.…