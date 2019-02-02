Philanthropy Calendar, Sept. 16, 2020

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Research@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Progreso Latino’s Virtual Gala 2020

Progreso Latino is hosting a virtual gala benefit event via Facebook live on Friday, Sept. 25, at 6 p.m. Corporate sponsorships or individual donations will benefit families who are facing poverty, food insecurity and employment challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All proceeds or donations to the gala will help advance Progreso Latino’s mission. For more information, visit: Progreso Latino 2020 Gala benefit.

Big Brothers Big Sisters benefit

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island is hosting its #BiggerTogether Weekend benefit from Friday, Sept. 25, to Sunday, Sept. 27, in the virtual realm. Join Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island for a weekend of music, performance and art, featuring local performing artists. The event is designed to raise funding for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island and its mentoring program, while bringing awareness to a network of its local nonprofit partners across the Ocean State. One free registration provides participants with access to performances all weekend long. For more information, visit: Big Brothers Big Sisters benefit.

Fundraiser to help people in need

Reach Out to the Fringes is hosting a benefit to raise funding for its mission to feed those in need on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the American Postal Workers Union, 1192 Plainfield St., Johnston. This event will help the group continue to help people by supplying them with food and other needs. For more information, visit: Reach out to the Fringes benefit.

Support for housing programs

Child & Family will be holding an online auction and fundraising campaign called “Taste of Home” from Oct. 22-26 in place of its annual Taste of Newport event. Due to the circumstances and restrictions on large in-person gatherings amidst the pandemic, the nonprofit organization pivoted to an online fundraising effort to benefit its housing programs that help vulnerable children, youths, families and seniors in Rhode Island. For more information, visit: Child & Family Taste of Home Campaign 2020 and Online Auction.