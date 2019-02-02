Philanthropy Calendar, April 1, 2020

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to nonprofit@PBN.com or research@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Maximizing women’s leadership

100 Women Who Care in Rhode Island is hosting its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, June 3, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Candita Clayton Gallery, 999 Main St., #105, Pawtucket. This event is held to figure out which nonprofit organization 100 Women Who Care will assist in its upcoming quarter, as well as maximize women’s leadership in philanthropy while providing an opportunity to welcome new members. The organization supports the work of nonprofits throughout the state and tries to strengthen their impact through its giving process. There is no obligation to become a member if attending the meeting, but attendees who would like to join the organization can fill out a commitment form and participate in the voting process. This is a free event, open to the public. For more information, visit 100 Women Who Care giving meeting.

- Advertisement -

Lung Force Walk

The American Lung Association is hosting a Lung Force Walk to raise awareness and funds to defeat lung cancer and lung disease on Saturday, June 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at Roger Williams Park, Temple to Music, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Attendees will learn more about the American Lung Association’s mission and help fulfill its vision of a world free of lung disease. Participation will help support saving lives by funding key lung cancer research and provide lung health resources, assistance and information to those who need it most. The event is free. For more information, visit Lung-Force-Walk-providence-tickets.

Love Like Lilly kick-off event

The Lilly Lights the Way Childhood Cancer Foundation is hosting a night of fun to celebrate the beginning of the organization on Saturday, June 13, from 6-10 P.M. at Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grille, 2225 Post Road, Warwick. All proceeds from the event will go toward the foundation, which is dedicated to supporting Northeast families battling childhood cancer. The foundation strives to ease the financial burden and other challenges that come with such a diagnosis. Tickets are $50 per person. The event is open to all ages. Cocktails will be served along with heavy hors d’oeuvres. Steve Haberman will perform his comedy mind-reading performance. There will also be a raffle with prizes. For more information, visit Love Like Lilly kickoff event.

9th Annual Esophageal Cancer Walk/Run

The Salgi Esophageal Cancer Research Foundation is hosting its ninth annual Esophageal Cancer Walk/Run on Saturday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at Warwick City Park, 185 Asylum Road, Warwick. The path at Warwick City Park is approximately 3 miles, and guests are encouraged to walk or run at their own pace, as the event is not a timed race. Whether you walk, run, volunteer, sponsor or donate, your involvement will directly support this lifesaving mission. For more information, visit 9th-annual-esophageal-cancer-walkrun-tickets.

Charity wiffle ball tournament

Yellow Stick Tournament, a committee of people who want to give back to the Rhode Island community while offering something fun to do, is hosting a wiffle ball tournament for charity on Saturday, July 11, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Hank Soar Athletic Complex, 500 Prospect St., Pawtucket. The second annual coed wiffle ball tourney will support Operation Stand Down Rhode Island. All proceeds from the event will go to OSDRI in appreciation of what the organization does for service men and women in Rhode Island. Cost is $25 for early bird tickets for a team of five, or $110 per team at the regular price. For more information, visit charity wiffle ball tournament.

Home repairs for veterans

Habitat for Humanity is hosting its fourth annual Rolling for Homes fundraiser to raise funding for repairs of veterans’ homes from Saturday, July 25, at 9 a.m. to Sunday, July 26, at 4 p.m. at Wright’s Farm, 84 Inman Road, Burrillville. An assortment of vehicles will be taking an hourlong drive through the back country roads, farmlands and reservoirs of Burrillville and end at Wright’s Farm Restaurant for a signature family-style, sit-down meal. Funds raised for this event go toward critical home repairs for veterans who cannot afford to do the work themselves. The recipient of this year’s event is a 68-year-old, 22-year U.S. Army veteran who needs to have his bathroom remodeled. Cost varies from $25 to $165, with donations encouraged. For more information, visit Home repairs for veteran charity event.

A night of mystery, magic and illusion

The Manton Avenue Project is hosting a fundraiser featuring mystery, magic and illusion on Monday, May 18, from 6-9 p.m. at Hope Artiste Village, 99 Main Street, #1230, Pawtucket. MAP’s nonprofit mission is to nurture the creative potential of youths in the Olneyville section of Providence, uniting them with professional artists to create original theater. Through playmaking, MAP sparks an expanding sense of possibility by building each child’s capacity for personal and academic success. Proceeds from the event will support The Manton Avenue Project’s free after-school playwriting programs in Olneyville. For more information, visit map-gala-2020-a-night-of-mystery-magic-and-illusion-tickets.

World Oceans Day beach cleanup and fundraiser

Clean Ocean Access is hosting a beach cleanup event as part of the World Oceans Day celebration on Thursday, June 4, from 5-9 p.m. at Easton’s Beach Rotunda, 175 Memorial Blvd., Newport. The event will feature an evening of live music, food, cocktails and grab-bag opportunities in the rotunda ballroom. Clean Ocean Access is presenting its fourth Mission2.Ocean award to an outstanding volunteer. Prior to the event, Clean Ocean Access will host a beach cleanup at Easton’s Beach from 5-6 p.m. to bring awareness to the issue of marine debris and efforts to improve water quality and protect and preserve shoreline access. For more information, visit world-oceans-day-beach-cleanup-fundraiser-tickets.