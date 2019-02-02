Philanthropy Calendar, Feb. 19, 2020

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to nonprofit@PBN.com or research@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Hope for Haiti’s Child

Haiti’s Child will host a night of music, food and prizes on Friday, Feb. 21, from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at 101 Poppasquash Road in Bristol. Neal and the Vipers will perform. The event will be in support of the Haitian people, who are experiencing severe food insecurity with more than 1 in 3 people in need of urgent assistance, according to the World Food Program. Haiti’s Child is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that offers assistance where it is needed most, bringing medical and educational resources to the children and community of Lamothe, Haiti. Haiti’s Child is asking for a $75 donation for the event. For more information, visit hope-for-haitis-child-and-neal-and-the-vipers.

Paint & Vino Fundraiser

The American Lung Association is hosting its first Paint & Vino fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 2-4:30 p.m. at Paint & Vino, 150 Main St., Pawtucket. Create a painting, and enjoy two beverages of your choice: wine, beer or soda, and complimentary snacks. All proceeds benefit the American Lung Association’s mission to save lives by helping to defeat lung disease. The American Lung Association is asking for a $40 donation to particpate. For more information, visit paint-and-vino-fundraiser.

First Annual Masquerade Ball

The Matt Alsfeld Memorial Fund is hosting its First Annual Masquerade Ball on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 6-11 p.m. at Rhodes On the Pawtuxet, 60 Rhodes Place, Cranston. There will be dinner, dancing, silent auctions and raffles. The evening is dedicated to raising funds for suicide awareness and prevention educational programs and scholarship awards for Rhode Island teenagers in Alsfeld’s memory. For more information, visit first-annual-masquerade-ball.

“The Gleaners and I” film screening

Hope’s Harvest Rhode Island is hosting a screening of the film “The Gleaners and I” by acclaimed French filmmaker Agnes Varda on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 1-3:30 p.m. at AS220 Main Stage & Gallery, 115 Empire St., Providence. The film documents various types of gleaners as they recover food and other materials. The screening will be followed by a question-and-answer forum about Hope’s Harvest R.I. and how it contributes to the Rhode Island food system by addressing issues associated with wasted food and food insecurity. The Q&A will be hosted by Eva Agudelo, founding director of Hope’s Harvest RI, Rhode Island’s first farm-based gleaning organization. Free but donations are encouraged. For more information, visit the-gleaners-and-i-film-screening.

Celebration of heroes

Vine to Wine and Spirits is hosting a celebration of first responders to benefit the Local 1363 firefighters scholarship fund on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 7-9 p.m. at Local 1363 Union Hall, 35 5th Ave., Cranston. The event will feature live music by Mike Coletta, a cork pull, and two drinks, with a choice of beer or wine, are included with a purchased ticket. Tickets cost $35. For more information, visit leap-day-celebration-of-heroes.

WellOne medical fundraiser

WellOne Primary Medical and Dental Care, a non-profit Federally Qualified Health Center, is hosting its annual signature fundraising event on Friday, April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Crystal Lake Golf Club in Mapleville. The event features music by The Brass Attack, cash bar, appetizers, buffet dinner, silent auction and the presentation of the June Rockwell Levy Public Service Award. Tickets are $80 per person. All proceeds will be dedicated to WellOne’s Facilities and Restoration Fund. For more information, call (401) 285-5153 or email ptaylor@welloneri.org to register or go to: WellOneRIFundraiser.

Race to end sexual violence

Day One Rhode Island is holding a 5K walk/run event to support reducing the prevalence of sexual abuse and violence on Saturday, May 9 at 9 a.m. at 400 Elmgrove Ave., Providence. All races will finish at the Brown University Stadium track in Providence. For more information, visit dayone5kWalk&Run Event.